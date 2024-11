County Wexford escaped the worst of Storm Bert which has eased now to strong winds and just the odd scattered shower.

However a number of households are without power this morning in the Killinick area as well as Ballybeg, Sigginstown and Mulrankin.

ESB networks says power should be restored to these areas the next hour.

There had been fears that the the River Slaney in Enniscorthy would burst its banks, but that threat has now passed.

