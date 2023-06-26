Wexford EUROSPAR Supermarket Launches new €10,000 campaign ‘Let’s Celebrate Community’

EUROSPAR Bunclody has come together this year with EUROSPAR Supermarkets all over Ireland to say thank you to those who go above and beyond to help the people of their local communities through EUROPSAR’s ‘Let’s Celebrate Community’ campaign.

EUROSPAR Bunclody are asking their customers to nominate a local charity, group or organisation and explain how they go above and beyond for the community to be in with a chance of winning €1,000 for their nominated community group.

The initiative is an in-store entry only and is seeking to unearth and celebrate the most deserving people, clubs, groups, organisations and initiatives in recognition of the contribution they make to their local communities and make it a richer and happier place to live.

Commenting, Peter Dwan EUROSPAR Sales Director said, “I am delighted to launch such a worthwhile initiative for the communities our EUROSPAR Supermarkets serve. For the second successive year, we are inviting our customers to nominate that person, or group, that regularly goes that extra mile for their community and enter them for their chance to win. It is a meaningful way for us to recognise all these people do for their communities and to celebrate just how important they are to their local areas.”

The ‘Let’s Celebrate Community’ campaign will run in-store until July 31st and customers to EUROSPAR Bunclody will be asked to call pick up an application form to enter, nominate their preferred community hero and submit the entry for a share in the €10,000 Community Fund. 10 winners from 10 different EUROSPAR Supermarkets around Ireland will then be chosen to win €1,000 each for their nominated group.