Wexford Faces Status Orange Weather Warning: Heavy Rainfall and Flood Risks

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange weather warning for Wexford, forecasting significant rainfall accumulations, particularly in high ground and exposed areas. The warning is in effect from 2 PM tomorrow (Friday) until 11am on Saturday.

According to Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather, the region is bracing for a very wet and windy Friday. Heavy rainfall is expected throughout Friday afternoon, overnight and into Saturday, with 40 millimeters of rain possible in many areas, and up to 60-70 millimeters in parts of North Wexford.

The saturated land and already elevated river levels will exacerbate the risk of flooding, particularly in local areas. The heavy rainfall could lead to significant flooding, especially in regions like Wicklow and North Wexford, where the Wicklow Mountains are expected to receive over 150 millimeters of rain. This will likely cause river levels to rise, especially overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning.

Travel conditions are expected to be hazardous, so residents are advised to exercise caution, especially in areas prone to flooding.

Given the wet conditions, farmers are urged to take precautions, particularly in wetlands and low-lying areas. Alan O’Reilly recommends that farmers move livestock to higher ground to avoid the risk of flooding. Pet owners should also ensure that animals are kept safe and dry, with access to shelter away from rising waters.

While the weather looks unsettled for the next few days, the Carlow weather man offers some good news for next week. After the heavy rains, the weather is expected to turn much cooler, but drier conditions will follow. While the respite from the rain will be welcome, it’s time to brace for the colder temperatures as we move into the latter part of the month.

