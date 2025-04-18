Wexford Faces Washout Friday, but Brighter Days Ahead This Easter Weekend

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather is warning Wexford locals to brace for a very wet and hazardous start to the Easter weekend, with heavy rain and difficult road conditions expected throughout Friday and into the night.

The rain, which may lead to spot and localised flooding, is likely to be most intense in North Wexford, where over 50mm of rainfall could be recorded. The Status Yellow Rain Warning remains in effect, and drivers are urged to exercise caution on slippery roads.

“Unfortunately, there’s not much of a break in the rain today,” Alan said. “It may ease briefly at times, but heavier rain is due again later this evening and overnight.”

The outlook improves from Saturday morning, with rain gradually breaking up by the afternoon, leaving behind mostly dry conditions and just some patchy drizzle.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Alan brings better news for Wexford:

“Sunday is looking like the best day of the weekend, especially in the southeast. Wexford and the East Coast should see sunny spells and not too many showers.”

While Monday will bring more showers, Alan assures they’ll be more typical and lighter than the heavy rain seen on Friday.

Here’s an overview…

Friday: Very wet with potential flooding, especially in North Wexford

Saturday: Rain easing by afternoon, mostly dry later in the day

Sunday: Best day of the weekend – sunny spells and mild

Monday: Showers return, but not as heavy

Long-term: Possible improvement later in April

Keep upto date with Alan O Reilly from Carlow Weather https://www.facebook.com/CarlowWeather

Related