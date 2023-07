5,348 families in Wexford should now have received the Enhanced Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance.

€260 should be paid in respect of children aged 4-11 years old.

And €385 for children aged 12 years and over in second level education.

The payment from the Department of Social Protection is designed to support eligible families with the cost of school uniforms and footwear ahead of the upcoming school term.