Wexford families encouraged to take a 24 hour “CyberBreak” from 5pm this evening

Schools and Families Nationwide Encouraged to Take a ‘CyberBreak’ with CyberSafeKids

Over 38,000 people have already signed up for the challenge—join them!

Listen back here to CEO of CyberSafeKids chatting about the importance of a Cyber Break

Ireland’s online safety charity, CyberSafeKids, is excited to announce its fifth annual CyberBreak, taking place from 5 PM on Friday, 18 October, to 5 PM on Saturday, 19 October 2024. The charity invites all schools, families, and workplaces across the country to unplug from smart devices—phones, tablets, laptops, computers, and gaming consoles—for a full 24 hours.

Taking a CyberBreak allows families to evaluate their online habits and find a healthy balance between their digital and offline lives, all while enjoying a fun-filled day together.

Those interested can access various resources by signing up at www.cybersafekids.ie/cyberbreak:

Classroom Activities : Ideas for activities that encourage students to engage with life offline, along with short talks by Dr. Richard Hogan, Family Psychotherapist, discussing the benefits of digital breaks for both primary and post-primary students.

: Ideas for activities that encourage students to engage with life offline, along with short talks by Dr. Richard Hogan, Family Psychotherapist, discussing the benefits of digital breaks for both primary and post-primary students. CyberBreak Timetable : A helpful schedule for planning offline activities for students and families.

: A helpful schedule for planning offline activities for students and families. Family Fun Guide : Featuring over 38 entertaining ideas and delicious recipes from Lilly Higgins.

: Featuring over 38 entertaining ideas and delicious recipes from Lilly Higgins. Top Online Safety Tips : Essential advice for parents and caregivers to help kids navigate the online world safely and smartly.

: Essential advice for parents and caregivers to help kids navigate the online world safely and smartly. ‘I’m Taking a CyberBreak’ Graphic: A graphic participants can share to announce their commitment to disconnecting for 24 hours.

CyberSafeKids’ recent annual Trends & Usage Report, Left To Their Own Devices, revealed that a quarter (25%) of primary school children (aged 8-12) and 21% of secondary school children (aged 12-14) have encountered harmful content online, including scams, harassment, and inappropriate material. For younger children, YouTube (37%) and Roblox (23%) were the most common platforms for such negative experiences. For teens, Snapchat (41%) and TikTok (30%) topped the list.

Less than half (43%) of primary school children reported having “mostly positive” online experiences over the past year. Additionally, 94% of 8-12 year-olds own a smart device, and 82% have their own social media or instant messaging accounts, with YouTube (75%), WhatsApp (41%), Roblox (40%), Snapchat (36%), and TikTok (33%) being the most popular platforms.

6 Top Tips for Balancing Your Online and Offline Lives:

Start Your Day Mindfully: Avoid checking your phone first thing in the morning; choose an alternative activity like stretching, meditating, or having breakfast. Create a Device-Free Sleep Environment: Consider not using your phone as an alarm clock and keep devices out of the bedroom to enhance your sleep quality. Establish Device-Free Mealtimes: Make mealtimes, especially with children, a time for connection without devices. Be Intentional About Online Time: Reflect on what constitutes “time well spent” online and actively limit mindless scrolling. Utilize Do Not Disturb Mode: Turn on this feature during times when you need to focus or disconnect from notifications. Create a Family Agreement: Develop a signed agreement that outlines device-free times, such as family movie or pizza nights on Fridays.

For more information on CyberBreak and to sign up, visit www.cybersafekids.ie/cyberbreak.