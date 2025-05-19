Wexford Family Carers Encouraged to Register for Free Alzheimer Society of Ireland Training Ahead of Carers Week 

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (The ASI) invites those caring for or supporting a family member, friend, or neighbour living with dementia to register for its free Family Carer Training Courses. These courses will be offered in the lead-up to and following National Carers Week (9 – 15 June 2025), which celebrates family carers in Ireland.

With an estimated 2,163 people living with dementia in Wexford – and 64,000 across Ireland – the need for accessible, high-quality training has never been greater. More than 180,000 people in Ireland are currently or have previously cared for someone with dementia. The ASI will offer courses in multiple locations nationwide, with additional dates to be announced in the coming months.

The seven-week course “Insights into Dementia – Informing and Empowering Family Carers” starts on 27 May in Kildare and Louth. For those who prefer to learn from home, the “Home-Based Care: Home-Based Education” online course begins 7 July and is open nationwide.

Led by experienced ASI tutors, the training focuses on a person-centred approach, with tutors working closely with carers to provide practical skills, including understanding dementia progression, improving communication, and accessing vital information. Participants will also benefit from emotional and peer support.

Entrepreneur and ASI Ambassador Pamela Laird, whose father Sylvester has dementia, shared the impact of the course, which her mother Yvonne completed:

“Dementia can be extremely isolating for families. The Family Carer Training Course gave not only practical advice but also emotional reassurance. The Alzheimer Society of Ireland has been invaluable to families like mine, and I encourage others to reach out for the incredible support they offer.”

Ann Flynn, a family carer from Co. Dublin, cares for her husband Francis (62), who was diagnosed with young-onset dementia at 59. (Dementia which occurs under the age of 65 is often referred to as young-onset dementia.)

“When we got Francis’ diagnosis, we were devastated,” Ann said.

Ann completed the “Insights into Dementia – Informing and Empowering Family Carers” course in 2024 and said:

“Before the course, I felt like a boat drifting in a troubled sea. But since completing it, I feel calmer, more informed, and stronger. I now have a wealth of resources to help me navigate Francis’ condition.”

She added, “The course made me feel less alone, and I would advise any family carer struggling with dementia to just do it. Keep an open mind – you will definitely learn something. I’ve learned so much, and the course has really helped me.

Dr. Fergus Timmons, Learning & Development Quality, Growth, and Innovation Manager at The ASI, said:

“Many family carers are quietly facing the daily challenges of supporting someone with dementia. Our courses offer practical skills and the confidence to address these challenges. National Carers Week highlights the vital work family carers do every day – and we encourage people in Wexford and across all counties, to contact The Alzheimer Society of Ireland to register their interest and take the first step toward getting the support they need.”

Places for courses are limited, and demand is expected to be high. To register or learn more, email familycarertraining@alzheimer.ie, call 1800 341 341 or visit www.alzheimer.ie,

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is proud to be a partner for National Carers Week 2025 which is coordinated by Care Alliance Ireland.

