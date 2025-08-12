Wexford Farm Opens to the Public for National Sustainable Farming Showcase

A nature-friendly farm in Wexford is inviting the public behind the scenes later this month as part of a nationwide showcase promoting sustainable agriculture. Gerry Organic Farm, located in Gorey and run by farmer Nicholas Redmond, will open its gates on Saturday, August 31 for two free guided events.

The open day is part of ‘Inside The Gate’, a national campaign organised by Farming For Nature, a non-profit initiative that supports and celebrates farmers who manage their land in ways that protect the environment. This year’s event will feature 21 farms across 12 counties, each highlighting practical approaches to farming that support healthy soil, clean water, biodiversity, and sustainable food production.

Gerry Organic Farm is a mixed-stock, organic holding home to sheep, Dexter cattle, donkeys, an old-growth oak forest, and a traditional orchard. Visitors will have the chance to explore the species-rich hay meadows, learn about the native plants and trees on the farm, and discover how the land supports a wide variety of wildlife — including birds, foxes, badgers, squirrels, and hedgehogs.

Two sessions will run on the day:

Morning Tour: 10am – 1pm

Afternoon Tour: 2pm – 5pm

Each session is limited to 40 participants to ensure a relaxed and informative experience. Light refreshments will be available, and visitors are also welcome to bring a picnic to enjoy on site.

Free Tickets – Booking Essential

While the event is free to attend, places are limited and must be booked in advance. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis via:

👉 www.tickettailor.com/events/farmingfornature

For more information on the full programme of events across Ireland, visit www.farmingfornature.ie.

Bringing the Public Back to the Land

Ella McSweeney, presenter of RTÉ’s Ear to the Ground, is backing the initiative and encouraging people of all ages and backgrounds to take part:

“This is a really valuable opportunity to visit some of Ireland’s most nature-rich farms and see first-hand the difference that sustainable practices can make – not just for the environment, but for communities too.”

Farming For Nature was founded in 2018 under the Burrenbeo Trust and continues to grow its community of farmers and supporters. In 2024, the group published the Farming For Nature Handbook, a guide packed with insights from over 50 Irish farmers. The book was praised by President Michael D. Higgins as a “timely and essential contribution” to conversations about climate, biodiversity, and food systems.

Co-founder Brigid Barry said the Inside The Gate event is about reconnecting people with farming:

“With fewer small farms today, many people no longer have a direct link to farming life. This event is a chance to see how food can be produced in harmony with nature, and why that matters now more than ever.”

