Wexford Farmer Calls for Reform of Hedge-Cutting Laws

Local farmer James Graham is calling for urgent reform of Ireland’s hedge-cutting laws, warning that overgrown rural roads are putting school children, cyclists, and motorists at serious risk.

Speaking from the back roads near Ballycanew, Mr Graham described dangerously narrow lanes where hedges and weeds are spilling out onto the tarmac, limiting visibility and forcing risky manoeuvres. A recent crash on one such road, he said, was a clear example of what happens when vegetation is left unchecked.

Under current legislation, hedge cutting is banned from March 1st to September 1st, to protect wildlife. But Mr Graham says this coincides with the time when roadside vegetation grows fastest — and poses the greatest threat to road safety. He argues that most overgrowth consists of low weeds and grass, not nesting habitats.

“We’re not damaging ditches or harming birds,” he said. “We’re cutting back for safety. People are ringing us daily, asking when a road will be cleared.”

Mr Graham says locals are increasingly afraid to cut even for safety, as enforcement becomes stricter. However, many — like him — continue to trim critical areas where roads are impassable or blind bends become hazardous.

“There needs to be a middle ground. Controlled, roadside trimming during summer months should be allowed — otherwise, someone will get seriously hurt.”

Mr Graham is calling on the government and local authorities to urgently review the seasonal restrictions and introduce clearer, safety-based exceptions.

With school buses back on the roads from August, he says the time for action is now.

