Wexford farmer ‘devastated’ following a series of dog attacks on his sheep flock

A Wexford sheep farmer has said he is ‘devastated’ following a series of dog attacks on his flock which left a number of animals dead and injured.

Barry Murphy from the Irish Farmers Journal told South East Radio News that the farmer, who wishes to remain anonymous, has logged over €20,000 in costs following the attacks which took place in May, September and on Sunday last.

The incidents occurred in Castlehayestown, Camross where a neighbor had to chase dogs away. The dogs are said to be of the Alsatian or German Shepherd breed.

Anyone with information on the attacks has been asked to contact new Ross Garda Station on 051 – 426 030.

