Wexford Farmer wins Special Commendation Award

Teagasc have announced the winners of the 2025 RDS Teagasc Farm Forestry Award are Brian and Karen Flanagan.

The Flanagans were presented with their award in Dublin today, Thursday, April 10th by Professor Pat Dillon, Director of Research, Teagasc and Vincent Byrne, Head of Promotion and Communication, Forestry Division at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Receiving the Special Commendation Award in the 2025 RDS Teagasc Farm Forestry Category was Wexford farmer Hugh Barrett, along with his daughter Sally.

The 2026 RDS Farm Forestry Awards, incorporating the Teagasc Farm Forestry Award, will open soon for entries. For more updates and information on this and all aspects of forest creation, management and training visit www.teagasc.ie/forestry.

Related