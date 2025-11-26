Wexford Farmers Among First Graduates from Tirlán Governance Academy

Twenty-one Tirlán members have proudly graduated from the inaugural class of the Tirlán Governance Academy, completing the Certificate in Co-op Governance & Professional Development at University College Cork (UCC). Among the graduates were Wexford farmers Nicholas Roberts from Newbawn and Glenn Chapman from Ferns, marking a significant achievement in the development of Tirlán’s farmer representative structure.

Launched in 2024, the Governance Academy, developed in collaboration with UCC’s Centre for Co-operative Studies, the Food Industry Training Unit and ICOS, aims to set new standards for governance within the co-operative. The Certificate programme, accredited by UCC, combines in-person workshops, webinars and case studies, covering essential topics such as communication, leadership, and co-operative governance. Graduates also participated in site visits to Tirlán’s Innovation Centre, Oats Mill, and Abbey Quarter.

John Murphy from Tirlán congratulated the graduates, noting their commitment to governance excellence and leadership development. The Academy’s success is evident in the diverse and impactful experiences of its first graduating class, which has already shaped future improvements to the programme. This initiative will continue to support the development of future leaders within Tirlán’s farmer-owned co-operative.

