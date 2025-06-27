Wexford FC Eye Strong Finish After Injury-Hit First Half of Season

Wexford FC’s John Godkin says the team is hoping to kick on in the second half of the season after a challenging run of injuries and tight results. With several academy players stepping up during a difficult period, Godkin praised the squad’s resilience, with hard-earned draws and strong away performances.

The club has recently welcomed back key players like Conor Levingston, Paul Martin, and Caelan Marron, which could prove vital as the summer transfer window opens. Godkin revealed that new signings are already lined up, including former Cobh Ramblers player Michael O’Coyne.

Currently sitting sixth in the table, Wexford are in a similar position to this time last year and remain firmly in the hunt for a playoff spot.

With 12 academy debuts this season and some players gaining international caps, Godkin says the future of the club looks bright.