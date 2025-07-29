Wexford FC Launches New Foundation to Boost Community Outreach

Wexford FC has announced the launch of the Wexford FC Foundation, a new not-for-profit initiative aimed at expanding the club’s community engagement throughout the county. The foundation will focus on three core areas: football in the community, youth and grassroots development, and using football as a tool for education and personal growth.

Supporter-owned Wexford FC plans to deepen its connections with local schools, junior clubs, and community groups through expanded programmes, including seasonal camps, inclusive teams, and leadership-based education hubs.

Waste and recycling company Panda has been named as the foundation’s key sponsor, providing crucial financial support to help realise the club’s community vision.

Chief Executive Tony Doyle praised Panda’s backing and highlighted plans to grow the club’s outreach through initiatives such as coach development, transition year programmes, and specialised teams, including Powerchair and Down Syndrome squads.

The foundation comes as Wexford FC continues to develop both on and off the pitch, with plans for a new 6,000-capacity stadium at Killeens, just outside Wexford town.

Related