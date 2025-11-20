Wexford FC Player, Michael McCarthy, was awarded MIC’s 2025 Elite Sports Silver Scholarship

Mary Immaculate College (MIC) has named five students as recipients of its annual Elite Sports Scholarship Scheme, celebrating their outstanding sporting achievements.

Clare Senior Hurler, Adam Hogan, is this year’s Gold Scholarship recipient, while Kerry Ladies Footballer, Aoife Dillane and Wexford FC Soccer Player Michael McCarthy have been awarded Silver Scholarships. They are joined by Tipperary Camogie player Lucy Purcell and Munster Rugby Academy player, Fionn Carney, who were awarded Bronze Scholarships.

Michael McCarthy, a Youghal native and Wexford FC player, brings extensive experience to MIC Thurles. He began his senior career with Cobh Ramblers, making his debut in 2022 and winning two Munster Senior Cups in 2022 and 2023 before signing with Wexford FC in 2025. With over 50 senior appearances, Michael has also represented the Irish Universities and Colleges team, scoring the winning goal against France and captaining the side against Scotland earlier this year. A two-time All-Ireland winner with MIC Thurles soccer team in 2023 and 2024, the BA in Education student continues to balance his academic progression with a flourishing football career, earning recognition as a reliable defender and emerging leader.

Now in its sixth year, MIC’s Elite Sports Scholarship—honouring the legacy of former staff members and sporting icons Noreen Lynch and Leonard Enright—continues to champion students who have achieved excellence in their sport.

These scholarships are designed to help recipients balance the demands of their academic work with their sporting ambitions.

Congratulating this year’s awardees on their achievement, Professor Niamh Hourigan, Vice-President of Academic Affairs at MIC, said:

“I warmly congratulate this year’s MIC Elite Sports Scholars. As ever, the calibre of this year’s sporting ambassadors has been outstanding. Our talented awardees have proven their sporting excellence at inter-county, national and international levels, with two All-Ireland winners among them. They have also dedicated themselves wholly to achieving academic success at MIC, and balancing the two commitments is no easy task. So, we are delighted to offer our support to such worthy recipients.“

The scheme is delivered through a bursary and additional benefits and is offered at three different levels as follows:

One Gold Scholarship at €4,000 (applications invited from current and incoming undergraduate and postgraduate students)

Two Silver Scholarships at €2,000 each (applications invited from current and incoming undergraduate and postgraduate students)

Two Bronze Scholarships valued at €1,000 each (applications restricted to incoming CAO applicants only)

Applications for the MIC Elite Sports Scholarship Scheme 2026-27 are now being accepted at: www.mic.ul.ie/study-at-mic/scholarships/sports-scholarships. The deadline for receipt of applications is 1 May (on year of entry).

