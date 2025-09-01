Wexford FC Win Their First All Island Cup

Wexford have won their first Women’s All-Island Cup. The Club have made history by becoming the first club to win all major domestic women’s football titles including the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, Sports Direct FAI Cup, WNL Cup, WNL Shield, and now the Women’s All-Island Cup.

The side won on penalties in a tense match last night over Bohemians FC from Dublin

Goalkeeper Maria O’Sullivan proved their hero as they beat Bohemians on penalties in the final after the final finished 1-all.

Our Man Liam Spratt was at the game – here’s the moment it all went down

Related