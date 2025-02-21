Wexford FC’s fixture POSTPONED due to waterlogged pitch at Ferrycarrig Park

Wexford FC’s SSE Airtricity First Division fixture versus Longford Town which was due to take place this evening (Friday) has been POSTPONED.

The League of Ireland say that “Following a pitch inspection at Ferrycarrig Park amid heavy rainfall in the area, tonight’s SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division fixture between Wexford and Longford Town has been postponed. We will issue a new date for the fixture in due course.”

Wexford FC say that ticket purchasers will be contacted by email with further information.

Wexford’s next fixture will be next Friday evening, February 28th, as they take on Bray Wanderers at Ferrycarrig Park from 7.45pm.

Related