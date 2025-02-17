Back to News

Wexford Female councillors invited to Leinster House to take part in International Womens Day

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

The Ceann Comhairle, Wexford Independent TD, Verona Murphy, is inviting all the female county councillors to a special event in Leinster House.

The councillors are invited to join in a celebration for International Women’s Day on Thursday March 6th.

The theme of this years IWD is “Accelerate Action”

International Women’s Day (IWD) has been around for over a hundred years, as have many of the issues still impacting women’s advancement.

The day aims to celebrate women’s achievement, raise awareness about discrimination, take action to forge gender parity.

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave