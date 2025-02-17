Wexford Female councillors invited to Leinster House to take part in International Womens Day

The Ceann Comhairle, Wexford Independent TD, Verona Murphy, is inviting all the female county councillors to a special event in Leinster House.

The councillors are invited to join in a celebration for International Women’s Day on Thursday March 6th.

The theme of this years IWD is “Accelerate Action”

International Women’s Day (IWD) has been around for over a hundred years, as have many of the issues still impacting women’s advancement.

The day aims to celebrate women’s achievement, raise awareness about discrimination, take action to forge gender parity.

