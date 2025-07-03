Wexford Festival Opera Appoints Suzanne Nance as New Executive Director

Wexford Festival Opera is pleased to announce the appointment of Suzanne Nance as its new Executive Director, effective 1 January 2026. She will succeed Loughlin Deegan, who concludes his term as Interim Executive Director in December 2025.

An award-winning broadcaster and arts leader, Nance brings a wealth of experience to the role. She most recently served as President and CEO of All Classical Radio in Portland, Oregon, where she led record-breaking audience growth and the creation of a new media arts centre. Her career also includes the launch of the International Children’s Arts Network and an Emmy-winning TV series, MaineArts!.

With advanced degrees from DePaul University, Harvard, and Oxford, Nance has also been a guest presenter on RTÉ lyric fm and the voice of Lyric Opera of Chicago’s radio broadcasts.

“I am deeply honoured to join Wexford Festival Opera,” said Nance. “There is a distinct and enduring magic to Wexford, and I’m thrilled to be part of this remarkable legacy as we celebrate 75 years of artistic excellence in 2026.”

Chairman Paul Cleary added, “Suzanne is a dynamic and visionary leader. We’re confident she will guide WFO into an exciting new era.”

The 74th Wexford Festival Opera runs from 17 October – 1 November 2025. Learn more at wexfordopera.com.

WFO extends its gratitude to The Arts Council, Wexford County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and all supporters for their continued commitment.

