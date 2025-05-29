Wexford Finance CEO Shares Concerns About The Latest Tariffs Saga

A U.S. trade court has blocked President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, ruling he overstepped his authority. The decision has sparked market optimism but also uncertainty, as the ruling is now being appealed — a process that could take months or even years.

CEO of Azets Ireland and regular contributor to the Morning Mix Neil Hughes has shared his concern of further instability for small businesses. He said the prolonged uncertainty is bad news for SMEs looking to export or invest, calling it “the gift that keeps on taking.”

“What businesses need is confidence,” Hughes said. “Without clarity, people hesitate — and that slows down the entire economy.”

He noted a rise in restructuring and insolvency concerns among Irish firms and urged business owners to seek advice rather than face challenges alone.

“Don’t be isolated — reach out to your advisors. These are uncertain times.”

Listen back here to the full conversation:

