Wexford Fire Service will start a series of 24-hour strikes tomorrow

Wexford fire service today announced a week long series of 24 hour fire station closures commencing from tomorrow (Tuesday) at 8am, starting with Gorey and New Ross stations.

Members of the fire service have highlighted issues surrounding pay and conditions for workers. Stating that many struggle to get a mortgage which deters new members from joining the service.

Shop Steward for the Wexford Fire Service, Wayne Cox has urged members of the public to highlight if there is a risk to human life when contacting emergency services during this time.

Mr. Cox outlined the closures that will effect every station in the county over the coming days, when speaking to Alan Corcoran on Morning Mix.

He went on to call out government by stating that “the government have a surplus at the moment and they should really look after the people that look after other people”.