Fire station closure dates across Co. Wexford

As retained firefighters escalate industrial action this week over pay, working conditions and retention, all stations in County Wexford will be on a rotation of 24 hour closures.
Shop Steward for the Wexford Fire Service, Wayne Cox revealed when the closures would occur:
Tuesday 13th June: New Ross and Gorey
Wednesday 14th June: Wexford and Bunclody
Thursday 15th June: Enniscorthy and Gorey
Friday 16th June: New Ross and Bunclody
Saturday 17th June: Wexford and Enniscorthy
Sunday 18th June: Bunclody and New Ross
Monday 19th June: Gorey and Wexford
Following these closures, there will be all out stoke if conditions are not met.
During the rolling strikes members of the public must highlight if there is a risk to human life when contacting emergency services.