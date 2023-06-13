News

Fire station closure dates across Co. Wexford

photo by Jonathan Looby

As retained firefighters escalate industrial action this week over pay, working conditions and retention, all stations in County Wexford will be on a rotation of 24 hour closures.

Shop Steward for the Wexford Fire Service, Wayne Cox revealed when the closures would occur:

Tuesday 13th June: New Ross and Gorey

Wednesday 14th June: Wexford and Bunclody

Thursday 15th June: Enniscorthy and Gorey

Friday 16th June: New Ross and Bunclody

Saturday 17th June: Wexford and Enniscorthy

Sunday 18th June: Bunclody and New Ross

Monday 19th June: Gorey and Wexford

Following these closures, there will be all out stoke if conditions are not met.

During the rolling strikes members of the public must highlight if there is a risk to human life when contacting emergency services.

