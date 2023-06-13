Fire station closure dates across Co. Wexford

As retained firefighters escalate industrial action this week over pay, working conditions and retention, all stations in County Wexford will be on a rotation of 24 hour closures.

Shop Steward for the Wexford Fire Service, Wayne Cox revealed when the closures would occur:

Tuesday 13th June: New Ross and Gorey

Wednesday 14th June: Wexford and Bunclody

Thursday 15th June: Enniscorthy and Gorey

Friday 16th June: New Ross and Bunclody

Saturday 17th June: Wexford and Enniscorthy

Sunday 18th June: Bunclody and New Ross

Monday 19th June: Gorey and Wexford

Following these closures, there will be all out stoke if conditions are not met.

During the rolling strikes members of the public must highlight if there is a risk to human life when contacting emergency services.