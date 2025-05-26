Wexford Footballers Head to Croke Park

Wexford senior footballers have another fixture in Croke Park to look forward to next Sunday (June 1st), as they will take on Fermanagh in Round 3 of the Tailteann Cup.
Throw-in will be at 1.45 p.m., and the match will be followed at 4 p.m. by the meeting of Dublin and Armagh in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.
Online ticket sales are here, while tickets can also be purchased in SuperValu & Centra stores. Stand tickets cost €25 (€20 for students/OAPs), Hill 16 tickets cost €20, and juvenile tickets cost €5.
We will have live commentary here on South East Radio
There is a lot riding on the result of this match, as the current state of play in the group is:
|
|
P
|
W
|
D
|
L
|
+/-
|
Pts
|
Wexford
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
9
|
3
|
Carlow
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
0
|
3
|
3
|
Fermanagh
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
1
|
15
|
2
|
Longford
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
2
|
-27
|
0
Wexford are already assured of qualification for the knockout stages, but one of three things could happen:
- Finish top of the group: advance directly to a home quarter-final
- Finish second: advance to a home preliminary quarter-final
- Finish third: advance to an away preliminary quarter-final
With Carlow likely to beat Longford in Sunday’s other match, the aim for our team will be to beat Fermanagh by a margin no less than five points fewer than Carlow beat Longford by.
Or in simpler terms – score a big enough win, and Wexford will finish top of the group!