Wexford Forest Trails to Benefit from Major National Investment

Wexford’s popular forests and woodland trails are set to receive a major boost following the announcement of a €4 million national investment in Coillte recreational sites for 2025. Minister for Rural and Community Development Dara Calleary TD confirmed the funding as part of the Government’s strategic partnership with Coillte to enhance and maintain public outdoor amenities across Ireland.

Welcoming the announcement, Wexford TD and Minister James Browne highlighted local allocations, including €35,000 to repair the Spike Bridge in Courtown and €27,000 for a new link trail in Tintern.

Other sites across the county, such as Ballyfad, Camolin Park, Carrickbyrne, Dunanore, Mount Nebo, Oaklands, Park Wood, Ramsfort Park, and Tara Hill, will benefit from ongoing maintenance and repair works.

“Maintaining these woodland areas to a high standard is essential for public enjoyment and safety,” said Minister Browne. “These upgrades will support better access and further promote healthy, outdoor activity in our local communities.”

The funding also includes €1.4 million to address storm-related damage, with Minister Browne praising the dedicated efforts of Coillte staff in reopening affected trails.

In a statement to South East Radio news he added that this is part of a wider €15 million five-year plan to enhance Ireland’s forest trails, and pledged to work toward securing continued investment in Wexford’s natural amenities.

