Wexford GAA Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals Set for Action

A packed schedule of preliminary quarter-finals across all grades of hurling will take place this week in the Wexford GAA Club Championships. Senior, Intermediate, Intermediate ‘A’, Junior and Junior ‘A’ fixtures will be held from September 11th to 14th, with Chadwicks Wexford Park and McCauley Park Bellefield hosting many of the key clashes.

In the Petitts Senior Hurling Championship, four knockout games are lined up:

Oylegate Glenbrien v Oulart The Ballagh – Sept 12 at 7.30pm

Glynn Barntown v Crossabeg Ballymurn – Sept 13 at 6.00pm

Shelmaliers v Ferns St Aidans – Sept 14 at 3.45pm

Naomh Éanna v Rapparees – Sept 14 at 5.30pm

St Martins, St Annes Rathnure, Faythe Harriers and St Annes Rathangan have byes to the quarter-finals.

The Intermediate Championship, sponsored by The Courtyard Ferns, features standout ties including:

St Mogues Fethard v HWH Bunclody (Sept 13)

Askamore v Fr O’Regans Craanford (Sept 14)

Blackwater v Horeswood (Sept 13)

Gusserane O’Rahillys v Tara Rocks (Sept 13)

With Buffer’s Alley, Cloughbawn, St James and Liam Mellows progressing directly to the next round.

In the Intermediate ‘A’ Championship, Duffry Rovers face Geraldine O’Hanrahans under lights on Sept 12, while three more fixtures follow on Sept 13. Monageer Boolavogue, Taghmon Camross, Clongeen and St Abbans Adamstown get byes.