Wexford senior footballers will face Limerick for the third time this year, following this morning’s draw for the quarter-finals of the Tailteann Cup.

Limerick will have home advantage as they were one of the four group winners.

Elsewhere Kildare will face Offaly in the quarter-finals next weekend

In the other last eight ties, Fermanagh will host Sligo,and Wicklow will take on Westmeath

The dates, times and venues for all of those fixtures will be confirmed later today.

Related