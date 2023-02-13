Wexford Garda numbers increase

A majority number of Garda stations across the country are understaffed with some of them having no permanent Garda employed at them.

A survey has shown that 133 stations out of 560 have shown a drop in Garda numbers over the last year.

Despite the disappointing figures, Wexford are among the Country’s best manned stations with an increase of 48 officers in the past ten years.

Waterford and Kilkenny are also in the top ten.

In 2013, Wexford had 85 Gardai across the County. That has risen to 133 last year, an increase of 48.

Other areas of the Country that fared badly with Mill Street in Galway loosing 61 personnel in the same ten year period.

This latest report, however shows the number of smaller stations without a dedicated Garda grew from 35 in 2021 to 42 smaller stations last year.

The report from the Department of Justice indicate the overall size of the Garda force currently stands at 14,133.