Wexford Garda Operation – Vehicle Seized

As part of a road safety operation, Gardaí in Wexford town stopped a vehicle with a loud exhaust being driven by a learner permit holder.

The driver was found to be in breach of the Clancy Amendment Act, which requires learner drivers to be accompanied by a fully licensed driver. The car was subsequently seized.

A reminder to motorists:

Learner drivers must always be accompanied by a fully licensed driver.

Modifying your vehicle’s exhaust can attract unnecessary attention from authorities.

Driving within the law helps keep everyone safe.

An Garda Síochána says it will continue these operations to ensure road safety for all.

Related