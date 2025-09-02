Wexford Gardaí appeal for witness to road traffic incident this afternoon

A six year old boy was taken to hospital this afternoon after being struck by a car on Wexford Quay.

Emergency services responded to the scene of the road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 3:15pm.

The incident occured at the bottom of anne street and led to a significant build-up of traffic in the area as emergency crews attended to those involved and worked to make the scene safe.

There are no further details on injuries at this time, but the scene has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage and was in the area between 3pm and 3:30pm to contact them.

