Wexford Gardai appeal for witnesses after a woman was knocked off her bike by a van

Gardai in Wexford are appealing for witnesses to an alleged hit and run.

A woman was knocked off her bike after being hit by a van on the Rosslare Road at Tagoat on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at around 2.45pm close to Cushens pub where the van left the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital by her son and was treated for her injuries.

Marie Casey-Breen who was cycling slower than usual outlined the events to South East Radio News, you can hear updates on the incident on South East Radios hourly news bulletins throughout the day.

Ms. Casey-Breen said that the van in question was grey to dark grey. She would like to thank the man with two children in the car who stopped to help.

Anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident is asked to contact Wexford Gardai.

Related