Wexford Gardaí appeal for witnesses to e-scooter incident involving 13 year old boy

Wexford Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury road traffic incident in Co Wexford, on Saturday 31st May, 2025.

The incident involving a 13-year-old male e-scooter user occurred at Ballyteigue, Kilmore Quay, at approximately 7pm.He was brought to Wexford General Hospital and subsequently transferred to Temple Street Hospital, Dublin, for treatment.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.Gardaí are seeking camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, from road users on in Kilmore Quay towards the junction of Ard na Ba and the L3056 between 6:45pm and 7:10pm on 31st May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Related