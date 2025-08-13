Wexford Gardai Are Encouraging Vulnerable Residents To Register For Support

The Vulnerable Persons Register is a vital part of local Garda operations, designed to support individuals in the community who may be more at risk due to age, health, or other personal circumstances. Operated from local Garda stations, this confidential register allows officers to stay connected with those who might need extra support—particularly those living alone or without immediate family nearby.

What Is the Vulnerable Persons Register?

The register is a voluntary system where vulnerable individuals—or those who know someone in need—can provide key details to their local Gardaí. This can include medical information, next-of-kin contacts, and any special requirements. With this information on hand, Gardaí can respond quickly and appropriately in situations where assistance is needed.

Who Should Be Included?

Anyone who may face challenges due to:

Age or frailty

Medical conditions

Physical or mental health issues

Living alone without nearby support

can be added to the register. In particular, individuals who use monitored personal alarms are encouraged to make sure their details are shared with Gardaí, especially if their emergency contacts live outside the local area.

In the event of an emergency—particularly during the night or in severe weather—this register enables Gardaí to check in on vulnerable people, offer assistance, and ensure their wellbeing. It also allows for faster communication with family members when needed.

If you or someone you know could benefit from this service, contact your local Garda station. All information is kept strictly confidential and is only stored and used with the individual’s full consent.

The Vulnerable Persons Register is not just a list—it’s a reminder that community care still matters. Whether it’s a neighbour, relative, or friend, taking the step to register someone could make all the difference.

