Wexford Gardaí are warning the public to be vigilant of scam involving credit card machines

The warning comes as a number of fraudulent fines were placed on cars in Dun Laoghaire in Dublin last week, prompting an investigation.

The bogus tickets used QR codes to direct people to a fake payment site.

Wexford Sergeant Eddie Wilde says credit card machine scams have not been reported in Wexford yet but they are on the rise elsewhere.

He had this advice when speaking on Morning Mix yesterday

Related