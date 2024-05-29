Wexford Gardaí are warning of the dangers of drug driving as a new measures introduced

Wexford Gardaí are warning of the dangers of drug driving as a new law – introducing mandatory drug testing for drivers in serious crashes begins this weekend.

The Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers says driving ‘under the influence’ is one of the main causes of fatalities on our roads and it simply isn’t acceptable.

He says Gardaí have been equipped with an additional 10,000 “Drugwipe” kits for roadside drug tests. At present, people involved in such incidents are only subject to mandatory alcohol testing. The tests usually take eight minutes to complete, but under this order there will be a maximum waiting period of 30 minutes for roadside drug testing.

The order is being introduced as part of the Road Traffic Act 2024, which was signed into law by President Michael D Higgins last month.The act also legislates for default speed limits on urban, national secondary and rural or local roads as well as introducing other road safety measures which will be implemented in stages.

Speaking on Morning Mix Inspector Paddy Casey from Wexford Garda Station hopes the new measures which begin on Friday will act as a deterrent.

You can hear that full interview with Inspector Casey here: https://pod.space/morningmix/crucial-road-safety-updates-inspector-paddy-casey-speaks-out

