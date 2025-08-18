Wexford Gardai Arrest Unaccompanied Motorist Travelling At 163KM

A motorist has been arrested after overtaking an unmarked Garda vehicle at high speed during a speed checkpoint carried out by Wexford Roads Policing Unit on the New Ross Bypass.

The driver was caught travelling at 163 km/h.

The car was seized under Section 109A of the Road Traffic Act, 1961.

Under this legislation, the vehicle cannot be released for two months, and the owner must apply to a district court judge to recover it through a court hearing.

Further checks revealed the driver was unaccompanied and had previously had their vehicle seized twice in June for the same offence.

