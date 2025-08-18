Back to News

Wexford Gardai Arrest Unaccompanied Motorist Travelling At 163KM

News

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

A motorist has been arrested after overtaking an unmarked Garda vehicle at high speed during a speed checkpoint carried out by Wexford Roads Policing Unit on the New Ross Bypass.

The driver was caught travelling at 163 km/h.

The car was seized under Section 109A of the Road Traffic Act, 1961.

Under this legislation, the vehicle cannot be released for two months, and the owner must apply to a district court judge to recover it through a court hearing.

Further checks revealed the driver was unaccompanied and had previously had their vehicle seized twice in June for the same offence.

To top
Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave Audio Wave