Wexford Gardaí Confirm Progress in Laneway Vandalism Investigation

Wexford Gardaí have confirmed that suspects have been identified in connection with the vandalism that took place over the weekend at Roman Lane and Fettitts Lane in Wexford Town.

The incident, which saw both of the town’s Creative Laneways covered in graffiti, has been described as a serious blow to years of community-led regeneration and beautification efforts.

The case is now progressing through the criminal justice system, and due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Gardaí are urging the public to be mindful of what is shared online.

The vandalism was brought to wider public attention this week during a segment on South East Radio, where Wexford Tidy Towns Chair Philomena Murphy expressed her disappointment and concern. The Creative Laneways represent years of hard work, civic pride, and collaboration between local artists, volunteers, and residents.

Speaking on Morning Mix Sergeant Eddie Wilde praised the strong level of public engagement and highlighted the importance of community vigilance in maintaining public spaces

“We’re very grateful for the support of the local community. When people are out and visible in their neighbourhoods, it creates a safer environment for everyone,” he said. “If you see anything suspicious or notice activity that looks out of place, please contact us immediately. The public plays a vital role in helping us respond quickly and effectively.”

Gardaí are encouraging residents and visitors alike to continue enjoying public spaces and to report any incidents directly to local authorities.

The investigation is ongoing

