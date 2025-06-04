Wexford Gardaí have revealed that 100% of all vehicles used on the front line here are electric.

This comes as over 20 electric Garda vehicles from the Wexford-Wicklow Division were showcased earlier today alongside a full bank of charging points.

An Garda Síochána say the rollout of EV’s is part of its national move toward a greener, more sustainable fleet across all divisions.

In 2023 Fleet Management allocated 64 fully Electric Vehicles to locations throughout the country. As of May 2024 our Fully Electric Fleet consists of 158 vehicles. Currently there are 41 BEV’s on order with delivery expected by the end of Q3. These vehicles are a combination of Kia’s, Hyundai and Skoda’s.

Related