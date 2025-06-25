Wexford Gardai Highlight New Civil Restraining Order

Wexford Gardai have highlighted a new legal protection available to people experiencing harassment or stalking: The Civil Restraining Order, introduced under the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023.

Speaking on Morning Mix, Sergeant Aisling Ferriter referenced a recent high-profile national cases involving journalists who were subjected to stalking, noting the growing relevance of this issue.

“The legislation created a specific new offence of stalking, which is separate from harassment,” she explained. “But equally important is that individuals can now apply directly to the District Court for a civil restraining order—even if no criminal charges have been brought.”

This order is designed to protect anyone suffering serious alarm, distress, or ongoing interference from another person, such as repeated unwanted contact, harassment on social media, or property damage—issues Gardaí say are increasingly reported, particularly among neighbours.

The process to apply is straightforward. Victims can go directly to the District Court office to lodge their application, without the need for legal representation. They must prepare supporting details—such as dates, times, and any evidence—before appearing before a judge. The alleged offender must also be served and brought before the court before any order is granted.

“It’s a simple but powerful tool,” said Sgt. Ferriter. “And it’s important people know it’s available, especially because it’s still relatively new. More awareness could help people take steps to protect themselves sooner.”

For more information on how to apply, Sgt. Ferriter recommends visiting the Citizens Information website, which outlines the process clearly and provides useful guidance for anyone considering a civil restraining order.

