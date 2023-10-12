Wexford Gardaí investigating serious assault on man in Wexford town’s Tesco Car Park

Wexford Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on a man in Tesco Car Park in the town last week.

Gardaí say a man was attacked at 10:30pm on Tuesday the 3rd of October. The victim remains in hospital and is reported to have sustained significant facial injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident and may have recordings on their phones to get in touch with them.

You can call Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200 or The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

