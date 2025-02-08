Wexford Gardaí issues warning to matchgoers who park illegally, that vehicles will be ticketed or towed

Wexford Gardaí are warning matchgoers that illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed or towed this evening (Saturday), ahead of what’s expected to be a busy evening at Wexford Park.

The Wexford Senior hurlers take on Kilkenny in the Allianz League from half past five this evening, and following concerns from local residents in recent weeks, the Gardaí have ramped up their parking enforcement measures.

Over 600 cones have been placed around Wexford Parks’ environs, with patrons urged to park their vehicles at St Peter’s College, Clonard Church and North End United.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Wexford Councillor Leonard Kelly says that he’s happy to see that feedback that he had provided previously on the issue, has been listened to:

“Last weekend there was a lot of what I would call anti-social parking; so a lot of people parking areas that they shouldn’t. Following around from feedback and conversations that I had with both Wexford GAA and the Gardaí, there are a lot more cones that have been put up for the community in terms of some barriers after being put up. And it’s great to see that the Wexford Gardaí have actually put up on their social media pages to say that they’re going to be actively patrolling the areas and that anybody who’s engaged in any kind of anti-social parking will be ticketed.”

