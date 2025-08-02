Wexford Gears Up for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann as Final Preparations Underway

Final preparations are being put in place throughout Wexford Town today (Saturday), as it once again gets set to play host to Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann.

With over 700,000 visitors expected to the town over the coming nine days, Wexford Gardaí have released their traffic management plan, which is available online on the Garda website and social channels.

A special Fleadh information line has also been established, which will be reachable between 9am and 5pm each day of the festival, on 053 91 96025.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Labour TD and PR and Marketing Chair of Wexford Fleadh Cheoil, George Lawlor, said that we’re in for a memorable week:

“It’s going to be a wonderful week-long plus of excitement, music, song, dance in Wexford Town, as we once again play host to Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann, and we expect in excessive of 600,000 to 700,000 people to descend on this wonderfully historic town and have a ball like we all did last year. There’s been a huge amount of preparation gone in again this year. It’s something that I personally am very proud to be part of. It’ll leave lasting memories and legacies for Wexford.”



