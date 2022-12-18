Wexford General Hospital Emergency Department is very busy today

Staff in Wexford General Hospital are encouraging the public to consider all care options before attending their Emergency Department.

They say the Emergency Department (ED) is extremely busy today with high numbers of patients attending, many of whom present with complex needs requiring admission.

The Hospital regrets that patients will face significant delays and asks everyone to help staff at this time by considering other options for non-emergency care, such as Out of Hours GP Service and pharmacies, before attending an ED.

Staff in Wexford General Hospital would like to thank the General Public for their patience and understanding at this time.