The Emergency Department at Wexford General Hospital is scheduled to open by the end of this week.

Work is ongoing to repair the facility after the fire last week.

Some services like maternity and radiology have already been restored.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says good progress is being made, he also says that 82 beds are now operational and that will go up to 124 beds by the end of the week.

South East Radio will keep you updated on the latest developments at the hospital.