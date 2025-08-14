Wexford General Hospital managing COVID-19 outbreak

Wexford General Hospital is currently managing an outbreak of COVID-19, which is impacting on some wards.

Services at the hospital are not affected and visiting is being permitted.

The situation will remain under review.

Wexford General Hospital is asking members of the public not to visit the hospital if they are experiencing respiratory and/or COVID-19 symptoms. The wearing of masks may be required in areas of the hospital. Visiting will be in accordance with hospital visiting hours other than in exceptional compassionate circumstances.

Visitors to avoid congregating in hospital corridors, waiting areas or the hospital entrance.

Wexford General Hospital say these measures are temporary but necessary to safeguard the health of patients, staff and visitors.

