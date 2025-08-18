Wexford General Hospital sees rise in numbers on trolleys today

There’s been a significant jump in the number of people on trolleys in Wexford General Hospital today.

A total of 20 people are waiting for a bed, 12 are in the emergency department with 8 on wards elsewhere, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.

The figures come as Wexford General Hospital is currently managing an outbreak of COVID-19, which is impacting on some wards.

490 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 316 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 174 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

Wexford General Hospital asks members of the public not to visit the hospital if they are experiencing respiratory and/or COVID-19 symptoms. The wearing of masks may be required in areas of the hospital. Visiting will be in accordance with hospital visiting hours other than in exceptional compassionate circumstances.

Related