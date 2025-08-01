Wexford General Hospital Urges Planning as Wexford Welcomes Thousands for Fleadh 2025

Wexford General Hospital has issued a reminder to patients and visitors that the hospital will remain open as usual during Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2025, which runs from August 3rd to August 10th. With a significant increase in visitors expected in the region, the hospital is urging the public to plan ahead when attending appointments.

A traffic management plan will be in place throughout the week to accommodate the major event. Patients are advised to allow extra travel time and to bring their appointment letters or referral documentation in order to gain access to the hospital’s car park. Please note that all-day parking will not be available, and access will be restricted to those with medical appointments.

Security personnel will be stationed at hospital entrances to assist with access and ensure patient safety.

In a statement to South East Radio News, Hospital Manager Linda O’Leary said,

“We are expecting a busy week with a massive influx of people into the town and surrounding areas. We’re asking everyone with hospital appointments to prepare accordingly and to bring documentation to ease access.”

The hospital also extended well wishes to all attending and participating in the Fleadh, adding, “Our management and staff want to wish everyone a safe and successful Fleadh Cheoil 2025.”

More information about the event and local arrangements is available at www.fleadhcheoil.ie.

