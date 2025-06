Wexford is going digital.

With the Fleadh Cheoil set to bring thousands to Wexford this summer, a new mobile app aims to make life easier for locals and visitors alike.

WexApp is now live, offering real-time event info, traffic updates, venue maps, and local business listings.

Designed to support big events like the Fleadh, it helps everyone stay informed and connected.

Download WexApp today on iOS and Android and get Wexford at your fingertips!

Related