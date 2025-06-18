Wexford Group Set To Perform In Leinster House

An Ceann Comhairle, Verona Murphy TD will host an event in Leinster house to celebrate ‘World Music Day’ this Thursday, 19 June 2025.

The event will take place from 1 to 2 pm in the Coffee Dock of LH2000.

World Music Day, also known as Fête de la Musique, is an international event celebrating the beauty and diversity of music and takes place internationally on the 21st of June, 2025. The event encourages people from all corners of the world to embrace music and its profound impact on our lives. Keeping with tradition, musicians and music enthusiasts alike come together to perform, share their talents, and spread joy through the universal language of melody.

To celebrate, the Ceann Comhairle will be joined by performers from Craobh Loch Garman, the Wexford Town Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, to showcase traditional Irish music and dance performance. Barbara Walsh, who is the Cathaoirleach of Craobh Loch Garman, will accompany the group. The group will perform a variety of traditional Irish musical instruments including harp, button accordion, uilleann pipes, flutes, concertina, tin whistle and fiddle. Irish dancers will perform step dancing sean-nós to an all Ireland champion sean-nós singer.

The Ceann Comhairle will open the event with a short address to welcome all guests including Members of both Houses of the Oireachtas, the Diplomatic Corps, some Former Members and Oireachtas staff.

