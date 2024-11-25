Wexford has ongoing struggles with unemployment, low incomes, rising rents and healthcare access

While Wexford shows strong educational progress, it faces ongoing struggles with unemployment, low income, rising rents, and healthcare access, all of which are barriers to improving the county’s overall economic wellbeing. That’s according to Neil Hughes of Azets Ireland who did a comprehensive review ahead of the General Election.
- Unemployment: Wexford’s unemployment rate stands at 9.8%, more than double the national average of 4.2%. This persists despite a national recovery, with Wexford remaining one of the higher unemployment areas alongside counties like Donegal and Kerry.
- Housing & Rent: The average price of a three-bedroom semi in Wexford is €258,000, slightly higher than the previous year, but still lower than the national average. However, rental prices have risen sharply by 15% to an average of €1,093 per month, highlighting housing affordability issues. There is a need for more housing completions in the region.
- Income: Wexford has one of the lowest average household incomes in Ireland, with a median income of €37,700, compared to €47,800 in Dublin. This places Wexford among the five lowest-income counties in the country, indicating financial struggles for many residents.
- Education: Wexford has strong educational outcomes, with 81.6% of students progressing to third-level education, the highest in the South and Midwest regions. However, many young people leave the county for better job opportunities, highlighting the need for more local investment in higher education and job creation.
- Healthcare: While Wexford faces challenges in healthcare, including hospital waiting lists and GP shortages,Neil Hughes suggests that economic growth and higher incomes would lead to better access to services.