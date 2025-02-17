Wexford has only had half an hour of sunshine in a week

Met Eireann recorded just a half an hour of sunshine in Wexford over the last 7 days.

The weather service’s Agricultural Data Report shows the monitoring station at Johnstown Castle recorded 0.5 hours of sunshine over the last week.

Dublin hasn’t recorded a single hour but the weather is a lot brighter in the west with Belmullet in Mayo getting 14.4 hours of sunshine over the last seven days, 89% the normal rate.

There’s also been 32% more rain than normal in the capital at this time of year.

The reason why? An easterly air flow has been moving over the country over the last week or so, which is to blame for the build up of cloud.

According to the latest forecast, cloudy, windy wet weather will be in place for most of the week, but sunnier spells should start to break through by Thursday or Friday.

